Barclays Increases EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $10.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
EVCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EverCommerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.
EverCommerce Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.25 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
