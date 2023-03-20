Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EHAB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $982,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

