Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

