Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Posts Earnings Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KAVL opened at $0.87 on Monday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAVL. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.