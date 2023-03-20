Insider Buying: Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Director Acquires $12,060.00 in Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $12,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,851.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Caring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Richard Caring bought 50,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00.

NYSE:MCG opened at $6.58 on Monday. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after buying an additional 2,151,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,212,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 173,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 844,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 394,745 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MCG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

