Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $94.73 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

