Telemus Capital LLC Sells 37 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $330.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.74. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

