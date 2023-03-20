Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corteva Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.