Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $318,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 170.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 623,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

