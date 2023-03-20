BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Stake Boosted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,494 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,619 shares during the last quarter.

MUI stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

