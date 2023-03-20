Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $195.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.83. The firm has a market cap of $267.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

