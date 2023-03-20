Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

NYSE SAP opened at $119.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.71. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $123.28.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

