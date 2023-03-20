StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.87.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 608.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

