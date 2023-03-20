Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Pfizer stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.