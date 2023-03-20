United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE UAL opened at $43.04 on Thursday. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

