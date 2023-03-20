Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,048,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 177,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oatly Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 2,405,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 475,250 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Oatly Group Price Performance

OTLY opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

