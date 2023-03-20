American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lowered by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express stock opened at $156.52 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

