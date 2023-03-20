Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $123.66 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $76.06 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.