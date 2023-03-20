StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,815.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

