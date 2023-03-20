Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 2,461 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 257,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 189,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 121,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

PHD opened at $8.47 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

