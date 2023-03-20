Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,790 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 665,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 202,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Roche Price Performance

Roche Increases Dividend

RHHBY stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Further Reading

