JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JELD-WEN from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.58.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of JELD stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,096,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,339.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,800 shares of company stock worth $998,260. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

