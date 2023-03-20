StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.04. International Seaways has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $53.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.65%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,104. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth approximately $17,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2,140.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 463,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 672,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after buying an additional 442,916 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 429,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $13,907,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.