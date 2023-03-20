Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $858.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 381,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 228.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 160,452 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

