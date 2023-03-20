StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.17.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $211.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

