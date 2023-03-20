Ethereum Market Capitalization Reaches $218.21 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $218.21 billion and approximately $11.65 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,783.17 or 0.06315356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00062161 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

