Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOLF. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Tigress Financial raised Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock worth $101,811,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.