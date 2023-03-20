Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLGT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $910.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

