StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.0 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.18. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $102.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.