StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.80.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.0 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.18. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $102.77.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.