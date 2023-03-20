Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $400.71 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Casper has a market cap of $400.71 million and $9.10 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,580,027,877 coins and its circulating supply is 10,837,293,633 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,579,424,936 with 10,836,729,364 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03645946 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,625,021.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

