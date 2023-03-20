Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.