Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities upgraded Unifi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Unifi Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Unifi has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unifi

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.99 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unifi will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,129.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $90,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 34,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 757.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 259,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Unifi by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

