Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UHT opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $668.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 186.93%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,293.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,052.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

