Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:UHT opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $668.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.87.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 186.93%.
Insider Transactions at Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.
