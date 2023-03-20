Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VAL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

NYSE:VAL opened at $59.74 on Thursday. Valaris has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valaris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth about $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth about $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

