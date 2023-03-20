Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 84,300 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,236,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

