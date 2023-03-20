Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

