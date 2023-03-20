Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Brink’s by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brink’s by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Brink’s
Brink’s Stock Performance
Shares of BCO opened at $60.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.35.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.
About Brink’s
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
