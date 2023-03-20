Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

