Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $94.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

