UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in UiPath by 18.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $2,145,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 7.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 58.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

