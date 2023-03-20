UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.19.
UiPath Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of UiPath stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.
Insider Activity at UiPath
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in UiPath by 18.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $2,145,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 7.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 58.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.