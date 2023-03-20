Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,767.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.53. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

