Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

