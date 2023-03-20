Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $64.24 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25.

