Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $38,259.66 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of BE opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

