Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $38,795.25 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $38,795.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Cary Baker sold 5,202 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $664,399.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total value of $602,700.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Cary Baker sold 404 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $48,710.28.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $126.13 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.