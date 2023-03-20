Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.2 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.