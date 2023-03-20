Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 72,818 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $205.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.94 and its 200 day moving average is $210.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

