Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Block stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.62.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

