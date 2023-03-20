Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Acquires $50,004.03 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,187 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Limoneira Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 106,155 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

