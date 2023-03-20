Insider Selling: Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) SVP Sells $69,660.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $961,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance
CPK opened at $128.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.20. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $142.39.
Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
